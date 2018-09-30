Rays' Austin Meadows: Clears fences in win
Meadows went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.
The big fly off lefty Ryan Borucki -- which barely snuck by the fair side of the right-field pole -- was Meadows' first home run in a Rays uniform. He last homered June 2 when he was still wearing Pirates garb. The 23-year-old figures to be a major part of Tampa Bay's long-term plans, considering he was part of the haul in the Chris Archer trade and his still-burgeoning talent as a hitter. He's added five stolen bases to the .289/.321/.451, five-homer line in his first 184 big-league plate appearances, so fantasy players would be wise to speculate on him in the late rounds of 2019 mixed drafts, though they'll have to watch how Tampa Bay's outfield and designated hitter pictures shake out heading into March.
