Meadows is hitting .343 (12-for-35) this spring after going 2-for-3 in a 6-6 split-squad Grapefruit League tie with the Pirates on Friday.

Meadows has kept up the hot jhitting he opened spring with, as he continues to make a strong case for the starting right field job and leadoff spot to open the season. The 23-year-old is facing stiff competition from veteran Avisail Garcia (.280, three home runs, 10 RBI over 25 spring at-bats), but Meadows is making it difficult for manager Kevin Cash to exclude from the starting lineup with his play this spring.