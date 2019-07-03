Rays' Avisail Garcia: Keeps driving them in

Garcia went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday.

Yet another timely hit for Garcia extended a solid stretch for the veteran outfielder, who's driven in five runs over the last four contests. Tuesday's pair of RBI pushed his season total to 40, and the 28-year-old is now slashing an impressive .291/.347/.453 across 95 plate appearances with men in scoring position this season.