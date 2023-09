Garcia (hamstring) has begun hitting and running progressions, MLB.com reports.

Garcia's most recent trip to the injured list came back in late August due to a left hamstring strain. While he's begun to ramp things back up, it's not clear whether there's enough time left in the season for his return. Even if he does make it back this month, Garcia seems unlikely to have much of a role with the Marlins as the team fights for a playoff berth.