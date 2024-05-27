Garcia (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Garcia is slated to play seven innings in what will be his first game action in a month. He seems likely to need a good number of rehab games before being activated, and Garcia's role upon his return appears cloudy.
