The Marlins activated Garcia (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and designated him for assignment, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Garcia is in the third year of a four-year, $53 million contract and the Marlins have elected to eat the nearly $24 million remaining on that deal. Slated to turn 33 next week, Garcia has managed just a .217/.260/.322 line over 153 games during his three seasons with Miami. He will clear waivers and eventually be released, at which point another team will be able to sign Garcia for the prorated veteran minimum.