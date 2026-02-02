Garcia (back) announced his retirement from the MLB on Monday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Garcia sat out the entire 2025 season while recovering from surgery to address a fracture and disc issue in his lower back, and he has decided to step away from the game after a 13-year MLB career in which he played for the Tigers, White Sox, Rays and Marlins. He was named an All-Star in 2017 as a member of the White Sox, when he slashed .330/.380/.506 with five steals, 75 runs, 18 home runs and 80 RBI in 561 plate appearances. Garcia last saw major-league action in 2024 with Miami and failed to play more than 100 regular-season games in each of his last five seasons between 2020 and 2024 while battling through various injuries. He'll end his MLB career with a .733 OPS with 140 home runs, 524 RBI and 51 steals across 1,104 games.