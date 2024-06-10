The Marlins released Garcia on Sunday.

As expected, the Marlins will absorb all the money remaining on the four-year, $53 million deal Garcia signed in November 2021 after no other team was willing to put in a waiver claim for the 32-year-old outfielder, who was cut by Miami last week. Now that he's a free agent, Garcia could attract some interest on a low-cost, one-year deal, but he may not have a clear path to an everyday role no matter where he lands. While operating in a reserve role with the Marlins for most of the season, Garcia slashed .240/.255/.380 over 51 plate appearances.