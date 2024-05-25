Garcia (hamstring) is taking part in full baseball activities and will be evaluated for a return to game action in the next few days, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The outfielder last appeared in a game April 27, so he could need an extended rehab assignment before being activated from the IL. Garcia was slashing a meager .240/.255/.380 over 51 plate appearances when he landed on the shelf, and the 32-year-old's hamstring issues have become chronic -- he's spent time on the injured list due to a left hamstring strain in each of the last three seasons.