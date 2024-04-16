Garcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Monday's 4-3 loss to the Giants.
Garcia notched his second home run of the campaign Monday but was unable to collect his first multi-hit game of 2024. The outfielder has generated a hit in five of his last six games but owns a .200/.220/.375 slash line through 14 appearances.
