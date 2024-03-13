Garcia is batting .179 (5-for-28) through 10 Grapefruit League games with one double and a 2:10 BB:K.

After an injury-plagued 2023 that saw him play only 37 games and stumble to a .185/.241/.315 slash line with a 33.6 percent strikeout rate, Garcia came into camp healthy this spring but hasn't shown any kind of noticeable improvement at the plate. The Marlins are hoping the 32-year-old can regain the form that saw him slug 29 homers for the Brewers in 2021 and replace Jorge Soler in their DH slot, but at this point Garcia's looking like little more than a dart throw for fantasy purposes. With two years and $24 million left on his contract though, Miami isn't likely to cut bait on him completely just yet.