The Marlins placed Garcia (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Garcia's move to the IL comes as little surprise after he was diagnosed with a strained left hamstring upon exiting in the third inning of Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Padres. The 31-year-old has been playing sparingly over the past couple of weeks and already missed time in April due to an injury to the same hamstring, so fantasy managers in the majority of leagues can feel free to cut bait with Garcia now that he's back on the IL again.