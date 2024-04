Rortvedt is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports.

Rortvedt has started in just one of the Rays' last five games. The first three of those absences came against left-handed starting pitchers, but the lefty-hitting Rortvedt will give way to the right-handed-hitting Rene Pinto on Thursday even while right-hander Griffin Canning takes the hill for the Angels.