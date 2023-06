Manager Kevin Cash said Lowe sat out Sunday's game against the Red Sox due to a back injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 28-year-old was initially reported to be dealing with left leg discomfort after being scratched from Sunday's lineup, but the skipper clarified it's actually a back problem. The severity of the injury isn't yet clear, but Lowe doesn't seem likely to be in the lineup for Monday's series finale in Boston.