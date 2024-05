Lowe (oblique) is in the lineup at second base for Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe began his rehab assignment Tuesday and has gone 2-for-5 with three walks, one home run and four RBI over three games. He was pulled from Friday's game for precautionary reasons, but the 29-year-old is back in the lineup Sunday. Lowe appeared in eight games for the Rays before landing on the 10-day IL on April 12.