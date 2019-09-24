Rays' Brandon Lowe: Sitting vs. southpaw

Lowe is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Yankees, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Lowe will give way to Joey Wendle at the keystone in Tuesday's series opener with a pair of left-handers in Jordan Montgomery and CC Sabathia slated to pitch for the Yankees. The infielder has appeared in two games since returning from the IL, going 2-for-6 with a home run.