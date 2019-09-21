Morton allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out eight over 6.1 innings Friday against the Red Sox. He didn't factor into the decision.

Morton made it through the first six innings unscathed, but he surrendered a two-run blast in the seventh inning before being lifted from the contest. The 35-year-old is 2-0 over his last four starts, allowing three or fewer runs in each outing. He owns a 3.15 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with a 231:54 K:BB over 188.2 frames this season for the Rays.