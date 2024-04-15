Morton pitched 5.2 innings, allowing six runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out eight batters in Sunday's 9-7 win over Miami. He did not factor into the decision.

Morton pitched three innings of one-run ball before he surrendered five more runs over the next 2.2 innings. The right-hander has now put together back-to-back disappointing outings, giving up 10 runs on 12 hits and six walks over 11.1 innings. The 40-year-old has pitched exactly 5.2 innings in each of his first three outings in 2024, a mark that he'll look to surpass when he returns to the mound for his next projected start Saturday at home versus the Rangers.