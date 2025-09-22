Atlanta signed Morton to a one-year contract Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Morton is expected to officially report to the team Tuesday, and manager Brian Snitker said he's unsure whether the veteran right-hander will make a start this week. The 41-year-old has not announced whether he intends to call it a career after this season, but if he does it would allow him to retire as a member of the organization that drafted him and where he spent five major-league seasons. Morton holds a 5.89 ERA and 148:71 K:BB over 140.2 innings between the Orioles and Tigers in 2025.