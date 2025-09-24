Morton will not make a start for Atlanta this week, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Morton reunited with Atlanta by signing a major-league deal Monday following his release from the Tigers. He is expected to pitch at some point this week as a send-off before retirement, but the appearance will come out of the bullpen. The 41-year-old Morton has posted a 5.89 ERA and 148:71 K:BB over 140.2 innings between the Orioles and Tigers in 2025.