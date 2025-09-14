Morton came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 6-4 extra-innings loss to the Marlins, giving up two runs on three hits and four walks over four innings. He struck out four.

The 41-year-old righty threw only 42 of 76 pitches for strikes before getting the hook. Morton has failed to last five innings in three straight starts, and over eight trips to the mound since joining the Tigers he's limped to a 5.92 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 45:21 K:BB in 38 innings. He'll try to turn things around in his next start, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against Atlanta.