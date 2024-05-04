Morton did not factor into the decision Friday against the Dodgers, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five.

Morton held the vaunted Dodgers lineup in check Friday night, pitching well enough to earn his third straight quality start. Over those three starts, the 40-year-old has thrown 19 innings to the tune of a 1.89 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB. Morton is slated to face the Mets on the road in his next start.