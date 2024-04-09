Morton (1-0) didn't factor into the decision Monday, allowing four runs on five hits and five walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

Morton's walks came back to bite him, with three of his four earned runs coming by players he walked on base. Most of the damage came in the fifth when Morton opened up the inning by issuing a pair of free passes before Brandon Nimmo launched a three-run home run. Even with Monday's struggles, Morton owns a solid 3.18 ERA across 11.1 innings after blanking the White Sox in his 2024 debut.