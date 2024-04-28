Morton allowed four hits and one walk while striking out six batters over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision against Cleveland on Saturday.

Morton and Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee both hurled seven scoreless frames in the contest, subjecting both pitchers to a no-decision despite their impressive individual efforts. Morton notched his second straight quality start, and he appears to be coming back around after allowing 10 runs over 11.1 frames across a pair of outings April 8 and April 14. The veteran right-hander continues rolling along as an effective rotation piece in his 17th MLB season -- through five starts, he's posting a 3.60 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 28:11 K:BB over 30 innings.