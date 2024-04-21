Morton (2-0) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out four.

The only damage against Morton came in the second inning after the right-hander allowed two singles and a walk in the first three at-bats to open the frame. He would allow two runs in the inning before going on to retire 12 of the next 15 batters he faced in the contest. It marked Morton's first quality start of the season, though he's now allowed at least two runs in three consecutive outings, posting a 16:8 K:BB over that stretch.