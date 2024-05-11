Morton (3-0) yielded a run on three hits and a walk over seven frames Friday, striking out seven and earning a win over the Mets.

Morton rolled through six easy innings before Francisco Lindor broke up with the shutout with a solo shot in the seventh. Since allowing 10 total runs in two starts April 8 and 14, Morton has turned in four straight quality starts. During that stretch, his season ERA has dropped from 5.29 to 3.14 through 43 innings. Morton is currently in line for a home matchup against the Cubs next week.