Morton (3-1) took the loss Wednesday versus the Cubs, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out four over three innings.

Morton worked a high pitch count, needing 76 pitches (48 strikes) to get through three frames in his shortest outing of the season. He had pitched into the sixth inning in each of his other seven starts. The 40-year-old's poor start caused his ERA to balloon to 3.52 from 3.14, and he's sporting a 1.15 WHIP and 44:17 K:BB over 46 innings. Assuming there's not an injury at play, Morton is tentatively projected for a road rematch with the Cubs in his next start.