Hu was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Monday, Steve Carney of 620 WDAE reports.

In a corresponding move, the Rays placed Blake Snell (shoulder) on the disabled list. There's a chance Hu will take Snell's place in the rotation for Tuesday's start against the Yankees, but that should be determined in the coming hours. Across two long-relief appearances with the club this year, Hu has logged a 5.87 ERA and 0.78 WHIP in 7.2 innings. He recently allowed five earned runs off eight hits during a four-inning start with Durham last Tuesday.

