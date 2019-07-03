Hu was designated for assignment by Cleveland on Wednesday.

Hu was removed from the 40-man roster to clear a spot for Andrew Velazquez (undisclosed), who was acquired in a trade from Tampa Bay in a corresponding move. Hu owns a very poor 7.95 ERA in 48.2 innings for Triple-A Columbus this season, though his 3.52 ERA in 23 career major-league innings could make him worth a look on waivers.

