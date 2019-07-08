Indians' Chih-Wei Hu: Outrighted to Triple-A
Hu was sent outright to Triple-A Columbus on Monday, Tribeinsider reports.
Hu was booted from the 40-man roster Wednesday and went unclaimed while on the waiver wire, which is unsurprising considering his 7.95 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 48.2 innings at Triple-A this season.
