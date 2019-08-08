Hu signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Thursday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Hu struggled to a 7.18 ERA across 57.2 innings with Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus before being cut loose by the Indians at the end of July. The righty does own a 3.52 ERA across 23 career big-league innings.

