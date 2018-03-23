Rays' Chris Archer: Exits Friday's minor-league game
Archer was removed from a minor-league game Friday after being hit by a ground ball on the forearm, Steve Carney of 620 WDAE reports.
This was scheduled to be the final tuneup prior to Archer's Opening Day start against the Red Sox on Thursday. The team hasn't released any information on his injury at this time but expect an update in the coming hours.
