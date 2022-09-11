Archer was removed from Saturday's game against the Guardians after two innings and 40 pitches, John Shipley of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Cole Sands took over in the third inning for Archer, who allowed a two-run home run to Amed Rosario prior to exiting. Archer is presumably dealing with some sort of injury issue, and if that is indeed the case, the Twins should provide word before the end of the evening.