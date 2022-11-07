The Twins declined their $10 million mutual option for 2023 on Archer's (pectoral) contract Monday.

Minnesota's decision to move on from Archer comes as little surprise after the veteran right-hander turned in a pedestrian 4.56 ERA and 1.31 WHIP while failing to go more than five innings in any of his 25 starts for the team in 2022 before he was shut down in mid-September with pectoral tightness. Archer should be back to full strength for spring training, but his checkered medical history and dramatic downturn in performance since his 2017 All-Star season means that he's unlikely to garner anything more than a one-year, prove-it deal on the open market. Even if another team is willing to give the 34-year-old an MLB contract this offseason, he'll likely have to compete for a rotation spot next spring.