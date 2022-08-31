Archer allowed four runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 4.1 innings against the Red Sox. He did not factor in the decision.

Archer was not at his best for the second start in a row. After allowing five runs over four innings in his last start, he allowed four runs over four innings Tuesday but avoided taking the loss as the Twins wound up scoring 10 runs on the night. The veteran has now allowed 27 earned runs in his last 34 innings, which has ballooned his ERA to 4.52, up from 3.08 on June 30. He will hope to get back on track in his next start, which is lined up to be next week at the Yankees.