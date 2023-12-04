Archer was present Monday at the MLB Winter Meetings after he recently joined the Dodgers' front office as a special assistant in baseball operations, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Archer never officially announced his retirement, but his move into Los Angeles' front office would seem to signal that his playing days are over. The 35-year-old didn't pitch anywhere in 2023 after collecting a 4.56 ERA over 25 starts for the Twins in 2022. While injuries and ineffectiveness plagued his last few seasons, Archer was one of the better pitchers in the American League for a five-year stretch from 2013 through 2017, posting a 3.60 ERA and 1008:303 K:BB over 937.2 innings. He made two All-Star teams and finished fifth in the AL Cy Young voting in 2015.