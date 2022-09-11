The Twins placed Archer (pectoral) on the 15-day injured list Sunday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Josh Winder was called up from Triple-A St. Paul to take Tyler Mahle's (shoulder) turn in the rotation Sunday against the Guardians, but the Twins will now need to find a new starter to replace Archer, who exited his outing Saturday with right pectoral tightness. Aaron Sanchez, who worked 3.1 innings in long relief Friday, and Bailey Ober (groin), who completed a four-inning rehab start at Single-A Fort Myers on Tuesday, could be the top candidates to fill the vacancy in the rotation. According to Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com, Archer said he's confident he'll be ready to return from the IL in the minimum 15 days, but he could have to settle for a relief role upon being activated. Through 25 outings this season, Archer had yet to turn in a quality start and supplied a pedestrian 4.56 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 102.2 innings.