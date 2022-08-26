Archer (2-7) took the loss against Houston on Thursday, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out two batters over four innings.

Archer was knocked around in a rough first inning during which the Astros put up four runs on five hits, including a three-run home run off the bat of Trey Mancini. The Minnesota hurler allowed only one additional run and three additional hits, but the early damage was enough to send him to his seventh loss. This was the sixth time in Archer's past eight games in which he's failed to complete five innings, and he's 0-4 with a 6.35 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over that stretch.