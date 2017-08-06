Rays' Chris Archer: Sharp in Sunday no-decision

Archer (8-6) tossed six innings of one-run ball with three hits, two walks and seven strikeouts during Sunday's 2-1 win over the Brewers.

Archer was in command of his repertoire Sunday as he mowed down Brewers hitters in the first five frames, allowing just one walk and one hit in the process. His only real mistake came on the solo shot he allowed to Orlando Arcia in the sixth inning which spoiled the ace's shot at earning the win. Nonetheless, it was an encouraging outing for Archer, who had given up a combined seven earned runs over his previous two starts against the Astros and Yankees. He'll take a 3.80 ERA into his upcoming scheduled start against the Indians on Saturday.