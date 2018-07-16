Arroyo (oblique) was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Arroyo had been out for a month with a strained left oblique. Prior to the injury, he'd hit .264/.339/.396 in 59 big-league plate appearances. He could return to the majors in a utility infield role at some point after the break.