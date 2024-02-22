Brewers manager Pat Murphy said recently that Arroyo will receive the bulk of his reps this spring at third base, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

He'll also be mixed in at first base. Arroyo is capable of playing both middle infield spots, as well, but it sounds like his focus will be on the corners and he could even push for ample playing time at a third base spot that's wide open for the Brewers. Also competing for starts at the hot corner along with Arroyo will be Andruw Monasterio, Joey Ortiz, Tyler Black and Owen Miller. Milwaukee is also giving Sal Frelick some reps at third base, although it doesn't appear he's a real candidate for starts there, at least not initially.