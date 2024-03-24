Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Sunday he doesn't expect Arroyo, who is also dealing with a wrist injury, to exercise the opt-out in his minor-league contract, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinelreports.

Arroy was reassigned to minor-league camp and has an opt-out in his deal this weekend, but it appears he plans to remain in the organization for now. Even though the 28-year-old won't be included on the Opening Day roster, it could pay off to stick around given the Brewers' only established infielders are Willy Adames and Rhys Hoskins.