Arroyo elected free agency Monday.
Arroyo had been removed from the Red Sox' 40-man roster and has opted for a fresh start elsewhere rather than accepting an outright assignment. The veteran infielder is a career .252/.299/.394 hitter over parts of seven big-league seasons.
