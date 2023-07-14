Wilcox has a 3.45 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 15.2 innings over his last three starts for Double-A Montgomery.

Wilcox had a shaky stretch from April 28 through June 15, where he had a 7.28 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over nine starts, but Wilcox has gotten back on track lately. The 6-foot-5 righty, who turned 24 on Friday, has built up to a career-high 66 innings after missing parts of 2021 and 2022 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. In addition to bat-missing stuff in his mid-90s fastball and hard-biting slider, Wilcox excels at generating weak contact (55 percent groundball rate).