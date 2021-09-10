Wilcox underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Wilcox, who joined the Rays over the winter in the Blake Snell trade, cruised to a 2.03 ERA, 0.86 WHIP in 10 starts for Low-A Charleston to begin the season, striking out 52 batters while walking just five. He hasn't pitched since late June due to an elbow strain. Tommy John surgery typically carries a recovery time of more than 12 months, so it's likely he doesn't pitch again until 2023, though some fall or winter action next season is possible if he's on the shorter end of the timeline.