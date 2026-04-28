Wilcox threw 1.1 innings and gave up one run on three hits and two walks with one strikeout Monday in the 11-4 loss to the Twins.

Wilcox has now surrendered at least one run in his last four appearances on the mound. Carlos Vargas (lat) got moved to the 60-day injured list recently, which clears a path for Wilcox to stay in the majors for longer. The right-hander has been used to pitch multiple innings in five out of his nine appearances this year in more low-leverage situations.