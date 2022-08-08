Wilcox (elbow) began a rehab assignment Monday with the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate and struck out two while allowing one hit and one walk in a scoreless inning.

Wilcox faced five batters in his 2022 debut and in his first outing since undergoing Tommy John surgery last September. Given that pitchers typically require at least a 12-month recovery from the procedure, Wilcox wasn't expected to take the mound in 2022, but he evidently recovered at a faster rate than the Rays anticipated. He's still likely to require several outings in the FCL before reporting to Single-A Charleston, where he finished the 2021 campaign.