The Mariners acquired Wilcox from the Rays on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations.

Wilcox had been designated for assignment by the Rays earlier this week and will now join a new 40-man roster. The 26-year-old spent most of the 2025 season at Triple-A Durham, holding a 3.71 ERA and 57:24 K:BB over 51 innings. It was his first year as a full-time reliever, and Wilcox is likely to begin the 2026 campaign in the bullpen at Triple-A Tacoma.