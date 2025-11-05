Mariners' Cole Wilcox: Dealt to Seattle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mariners acquired Wilcox from the Rays on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations.
Wilcox had been designated for assignment by the Rays earlier this week and will now join a new 40-man roster. The 26-year-old spent most of the 2025 season at Triple-A Durham, holding a 3.71 ERA and 57:24 K:BB over 51 innings. It was his first year as a full-time reliever, and Wilcox is likely to begin the 2026 campaign in the bullpen at Triple-A Tacoma.