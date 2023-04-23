Wilcox has a 1.50 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB in 12 innings through three starts for Double-A Montgomery.

The 23-year-old righty skipped over High-A completely, as he pitched in rookie ball and at Single-A after returning last season from September 2021 Tommy John surgery. Wilcox has been dominant in his first exposure to upper-level hitting, as his 28.3 K-BB% is in line with his figures from the lower levels. He will need to be added to the 40-man roster in December, and it's looking like he could be big-league ready sooner than expected.