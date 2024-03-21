Mead appears to have won a roster spot with the Rays this spring, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mead looked to be on the wrong side of a roster crunch entering spring training, but injuries to Jonny DeLuca (hand) and Josh Lowe (oblique) have Amed Rosario projected to see more time in the outfield. With the Rays also optioning Osleivis Basabe on Monday, Mead appears to have a clear path to a roster spot. He's not likely to start regularly, but he could get some short-side platoon at-bats and will provide insurance at both second and third base.